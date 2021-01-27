Market Analysts see Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.92 during the day while it closed the day at $13.70. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced that its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be released on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-844-492-3729 and request to join the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT Call.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock has also gained 8.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SKT stock has inclined by 98.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 110.12% and gained 37.55% year-on date.

The market cap for SKT stock reached $1.16 billion, with 92.65 million shares outstanding and 91.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, SKT reached a trading volume of 13310815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 66.52.

SKT stock trade performance evaluation

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 33.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.45 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.24 and a Gross Margin at +41.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.97.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 383.42. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 381.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of $136,036 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -159.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $941 million, or 80.10% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,656,099, which is approximately -2.811% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,327,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.29 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $65.28 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly -5.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 5,556,962 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,396,404 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 51,732,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,685,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,568,956 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,973,018 shares during the same period.