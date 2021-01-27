Market Analysts see Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RYTM] price plunged by -13.17 percent to reach at -$5.16. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data with Setmelanotide in Additional MC4R Pathway Deficiency-related Obesities.

— Clinical data from Phase 2 Basket Study including five cohorts totaling 65 patients demonstrated proof-of-concept in HET POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiencies, SRC1 and SH2B1 deficiency obesities –.

— Phase 2 Basket Study responder rates and updated sequencing results suggest 100,000-200,000 potentially setmelanotide-responsive HET POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiencies and SRC1 or SH2B1 deficiency obesity patients in U.S. –.

A sum of 1643236 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 390.40K shares. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $43.26 and dropped to a low of $33.95 until finishing in the latest session at $34.03.

The one-year RYTM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.81. The average equity rating for RYTM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYTM shares is $35.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on RYTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

RYTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, RYTM shares gained by 17.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.54, while it was recorded at 36.75 for the last single week of trading, and 23.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RYTM is now -55.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, RYTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] managed to generate an average of -$2,010,414 per employee.Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

RYTM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 16.10%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,330 million, or 91.50% of RYTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYTM stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,140,408, which is approximately -1.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,912,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.17 million in RYTM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $149.27 million in RYTM stock with ownership of nearly -0.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RYTM] by around 633,130 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,565,466 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,884,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,083,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYTM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,126 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 205,125 shares during the same period.