Market Analysts see CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTS] price surged by 48.16 percent to reach at $6.56. The company report on January 26, 2021 that CarParts.com Launches First Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Focused Shopping Hub.

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) (“CarParts.com”) this week launched a new dedicated shopping hub for the hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicle (EV) community. The ecommerce retailer is transforming the way drivers shop for auto parts, so naturally, building an online store for EVs and hybrids is the next big investment in the company’s growth and commitment to getting drivers back on the road.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005666/en/.

A sum of 34246963 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. CarParts.com Inc. shares reached a high of $20.86 and dropped to a low of $15.37 until finishing in the latest session at $20.18.

The one-year PRTS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.21. The average equity rating for PRTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTS shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for CarParts.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CarParts.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarParts.com Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.68.

PRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.17. With this latest performance, PRTS shares gained by 65.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 644.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.86 for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.48, while it was recorded at 14.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarParts.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +27.75. CarParts.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Total Capital for PRTS is now -16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.07. Additionally, PRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] managed to generate an average of -$37,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.02.CarParts.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PRTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CarParts.com Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,083.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarParts.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $453 million, or 74.10% of PRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,513,755, which is approximately 23.037% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,742,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.35 million in PRTS stocks shares; and PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31.09 million in PRTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarParts.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTS] by around 18,651,142 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,801,522 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,796,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,249,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,289,890 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 485,154 shares during the same period.