Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] Stock trading around $1.98 per share: What’s Next?

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.50%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Lipocine Prices $25 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 14,285,714 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $1.75 to the public. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,142,857 shares of common stock. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about January 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $25.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. This amount assumes no exercise of the underwriters’ option.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. General corporate purposes may include additions to working capital and capital expenditures. The Company has not yet determined the amount of net proceeds to be used specifically for any particular purpose or the timing of these expenditures.

Over the last 12 months, LPCN stock rose by 340.00%. The average equity rating for LPCN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $133.00 million, with 64.83 million shares outstanding and 63.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, LPCN stock reached a trading volume of 26998771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on LPCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

LPCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 40.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 340.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5478, while it was recorded at 2.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3173 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lipocine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7818.83. Lipocine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7883.72.

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -77.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.68. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,083,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

LPCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lipocine Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPCN.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 10.80% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,957,883, which is approximately 167.85% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,610,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 million in LPCN stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.73 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly -0.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 4,027,151 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 846,359 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,611,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,484,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,149 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 809,660 shares during the same period.