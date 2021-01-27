LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] Is Currently 8.94 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] jumped around 0.59 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.19 at the close of the session, up 8.94%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination Target.

Pre-pandemic loan origination target is achieved, with continued strong growth expected and improving asset quality; P2P balances have also been reduced to zero.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, is pleased to announce that based on the Company’s preliminary assessment of the current business and market conditions, the Company expects total loan originations for the fiscal year 2021 to be between RMB 220 billion and RMB 230 billion. This is Lexin’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties. In addition, Lexin is also pleased to announce that the Company’s 2020 loan originations reached RMB 176.5 billion, achieving the Company’s previously stated guidance.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock is now 7.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LX Stock saw the intraday high of $8.06 and lowest of $6.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.45, which means current price is +15.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, LX reached a trading volume of 12600962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

How has LX stock performed recently?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.99. With this latest performance, LX shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.45. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.37.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 26.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.82. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] managed to generate an average of $102,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

Insider trade positions for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

There are presently around $238 million, or 30.70% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,398,105, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 4.74% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 2,852,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.51 million in LX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $19.19 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly -47.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 4,545,730 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 11,768,528 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 16,788,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,102,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,713,912 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 7,156,283 shares during the same period.