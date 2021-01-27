KeyCorp [KEY] is 6.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] loss -1.80% on the last trading session, reaching $17.46 price per share at the time. The company report on January 15, 2021 that KeyCorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Shares And Preferred Stocks; Sets Annual Meeting Date.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the first quarter of 2021:.

A cash dividend of $0.185 per share on the corporation’s outstanding common shares (NYSE: KEY). The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on March 2, 2021;.

KeyCorp represents 976.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.00 billion with the latest information. KEY stock price has been found in the range of $17.45 to $18.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 8035193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $18.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.31.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.56, while it was recorded at 17.98 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.27. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 4.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.69. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -0.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $13,821 million, or 86.90% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,818,185, which is approximately -3.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,568,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.08 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 75.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 60,774,918 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 51,698,861 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 679,091,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,565,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,870,140 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 6,153,283 shares during the same period.