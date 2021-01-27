KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] – find out why.

Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ: BLI] plunged by -$6.73 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $80.28 during the day while it closed the day at $73.22. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Berkeley Lights Launches Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0 to Accelerate Therapeutic Antibody Discovery Against Difficult Targets.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, announced the Opto™ Plasma B Discovery 4.0 workflow. Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0 is the industry’s premier antibody discovery workflow by advancing from B cells to lead molecules in just 1 week.

This workflow enables our customers to:.

Berkeley Lights Inc. stock has also loss -9.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLI stock has declined by -3.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.12% and lost -18.11% year-on date.

The market cap for BLI stock reached $4.83 billion, with 64.36 million shares outstanding and 40.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 515.27K shares, BLI reached a trading volume of 1871011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLI shares is $92.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Berkeley Lights Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Berkeley Lights Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berkeley Lights Inc. is set at 6.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

BLI stock trade performance evaluation

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.41. With this latest performance, BLI shares dropped by -29.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.19, while it was recorded at 80.00 for the last single week of trading.

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.17 and a Gross Margin at +76.69. Berkeley Lights Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.28.

Return on Total Capital for BLI is now -14.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.23. Additionally, BLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Berkeley Lights Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,396 million, or 27.50% of BLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLI stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 8,048,014, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 57.75% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,033,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.64 million in BLI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.74 million in BLI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berkeley Lights Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ:BLI] by around 17,465,505 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,465,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,465,505 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.