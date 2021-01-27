Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $60

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NTLA] closed the trading session at $64.25 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.955, while the highest price level was $73.40. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Intellia Therapeutics Highlights Strategic Priorities and Anticipated Development Milestones for 2021.

Continued advancement of global Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001, a potentially curative single-course therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR).

Anticipates submitting an IND or IND-equivalent in mid-2021 for NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.11 percent and weekly performance of -23.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 220.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 158.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, NTLA reached to a volume of 1902341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $66.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 7.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07.

NTLA stock trade performance evaluation

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.22. With this latest performance, NTLA shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 220.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 377.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.10, while it was recorded at 72.63 for the last single week of trading, and 29.10 for the last 200 days.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.78. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -230.92.

Return on Total Capital for NTLA is now -37.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.81. Additionally, NTLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] managed to generate an average of -$368,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,642 million, or 85.80% of NTLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTLA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,404,752, which is approximately 0.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 6,062,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.52 million in NTLA stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $389.52 million in NTLA stock with ownership of nearly -2.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA] by around 5,081,727 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 2,345,187 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 49,252,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,679,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTLA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 634,094 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,091,522 shares during the same period.