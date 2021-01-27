Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Revenue clocked in at $2.69 billion, down -7.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.54%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call to be Held on February 19, 2021.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and business outlook for 2021 on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, HST stock dropped by -18.97%. The one-year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.42. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.67 billion, with 705.20 million shares outstanding and 697.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, HST stock reached a trading volume of 9620420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $15.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $11.50 to $17.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 14.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.46 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.82.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.12. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of $5,257,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

HST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,089 million, or 98.00% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,563,746, which is approximately -3.412% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,428,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in HST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $581.67 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -5.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 64,023,313 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 70,388,685 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 538,880,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 673,292,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,393,457 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 18,504,711 shares during the same period.