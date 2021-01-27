Thursday, January 28, 2021
Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $8

By Brandon Evans

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTS] plunged by -$3.3 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $24.1833 during the day while it closed the day at $20.56. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine.

— Deal provides nonexclusive access to Genevant’s leading LNP technology for use in Gritstone’s self-amplifying RNA COVID-19 vaccine program; NIH-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial expected to initiate in 1Q21 —.

— Agreement is the second between the parties since October 2020 —.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. stock has also loss -7.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRTS stock has inclined by 583.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 466.39% and gained 421.83% year-on date.

The market cap for GRTS stock reached $810.06 million, with 37.75 million shares outstanding and 14.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, GRTS reached a trading volume of 3225930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTS shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Gritstone Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone Oncology Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 225.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

GRTS stock trade performance evaluation

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.68. With this latest performance, GRTS shares gained by 394.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 466.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.47 for Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 24.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2243.76. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2163.41.

Return on Total Capital for GRTS is now -61.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.48. Additionally, GRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] managed to generate an average of -$542,718 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTS.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $458 million, or 77.20% of GRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,102,929, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 3,059,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.91 million in GRTS stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, currently with $52.79 million in GRTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gritstone Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Gritstone Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTS] by around 1,180,586 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,181,949 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,908,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,271,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 568,241 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,767,375 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBeam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] moved down -12.42: Why It’s Important
Next articleMarket cap of Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] reaches 45.34M – now what?

