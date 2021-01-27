For Regis Corporation [RGS], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] traded at a high on 01/27/21, posting a 17.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.80. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Regis to Issue Second Quarter Results on February 4, 2021.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating technology-enabled hair salons, will issue financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on February 4, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties can log in to www.regiscorp.com, or participate via telephone by dialing (888) 254-3590 and entering access code 9126102. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at www.regiscorp.com, or listen to the audio replay by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering access code 9126102.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1652616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regis Corporation stands at 10.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.16%.

The market cap for RGS stock reached $423.15 million, with 35.91 million shares outstanding and 33.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 650.24K shares, RGS reached a trading volume of 1652616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regis Corporation [RGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGS shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $15 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

How has RGS stock performed recently?

Regis Corporation [RGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.63. With this latest performance, RGS shares gained by 23.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.41 and a Gross Margin at +30.23. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.71.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 821.24. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 710.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$19,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Regis Corporation [RGS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regis Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Regis Corporation [RGS]

There are presently around $398 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: BIRCH RUN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 10,655,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC, holding 5,332,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.76 million in RGS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.6 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 3,328,784 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,420,431 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 32,735,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,484,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,230 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,382,374 shares during the same period.