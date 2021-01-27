For Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK], Analyst sees a rise to $92. What next?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] gained 28.25% on the last trading session, reaching $86.44 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Overstock Partners with Pelion Venture Partners to Oversee Medici Ventures’ Blockchain Assets.

Overstock to be limited partner in blockchain fundInvestor call scheduled for January 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), announces it will be converting Medici Ventures, Inc., its wholly owned blockchain-focused subsidiary, to a limited partnership (the “Fund”). An entity within Pelion Venture Partners, a third-party venture capital firm with a proven track record of successfully investing in early stage companies, will act as the general partner of the Fund.

Overstock.com Inc. represents 41.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.47 billion with the latest information. OSTK stock price has been found in the range of $73.44 to $90.5291.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 13328447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $97.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 6.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 20.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for OSTK stock

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.34. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 48.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1005.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.73 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.07, while it was recorded at 69.29 for the last single week of trading, and 54.62 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.57 and a Gross Margin at +18.10. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.23.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now -59.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.47. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$74,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.32.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Overstock.com Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

There are presently around $1,899 million, or 67.40% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,018,853, which is approximately 0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,261,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.89 million in OSTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $245.91 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 46.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 7,140,152 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,793,157 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 17,249,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,182,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,229,481 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,360,452 shares during the same period.