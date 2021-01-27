For Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] closed the trading session at $10.11 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.58, while the highest price level was $11.00. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Foresight Received Chinese Patent Notice of Allowance.

The Company’s patent for running vehicle alerting system also received approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in April 2019.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the Chinese Patent Office for its patent application number 201780015494 for the company’s “running vehicle alerting system and method.” The patented technology also received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as reported by the Company on April 1, 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 147.79 percent and weekly performance of 1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 622.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 75.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 836.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.79M shares, FRSX reached to a volume of 16745901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.51.

FRSX stock trade performance evaluation

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, FRSX shares gained by 75.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 622.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 810.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.63 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 9.25 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -71.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$785,846 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSX.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 82,829 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 648,410 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 127,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 858,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,634 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 526,225 shares during the same period.