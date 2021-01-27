Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Stock trading around $141.04 per share: What’s Next?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.23%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Exact Sciences Licenses Targeted Digital Sequencing Method to Extend Leadership in Precision Oncology.

Worldwide Exclusive License Provides Access to Targeted Digital Sequencing (TARDIS) Blood Biopsy Method for Use in Minimal Residual Disease Testing.

Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) announced that it has acquired a worldwide exclusive license to the proprietary TARDIS technology from The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope. This compelling and technically distinct approach will help expand Exact Sciences’ leadership in precision oncology and offers a differentiated patient-specific solution in minimal residual disease testing.

Over the last 12 months, EXAS stock rose by 60.40%. The one-year Exact Sciences Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.88. The average equity rating for EXAS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.20 billion, with 150.16 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, EXAS stock reached a trading volume of 2619639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $154.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $120 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EXAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 7.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15.

EXAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.25, while it was recorded at 148.68 for the last single week of trading, and 100.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exact Sciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.51 and a Gross Margin at +73.44. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.59.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.74. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$20,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

EXAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exact Sciences Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 254.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXAS.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,942 million, or 94.50% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,047,578, which is approximately -6.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,429,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly -2.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 16,823,615 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 11,442,982 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 107,779,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,046,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,299,478 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,011,278 shares during the same period.