Wednesday, January 27, 2021
type here...
Companies

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Is Currently -2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] price plunged by -2.36 percent to reach at -$1.24. The company report on January 24, 2021 that DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Arrival of Top-Rated Digital Sportsbook in Old Dominion Marks Company’s Twelfth State Launch.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced the launch of DraftKings Sportsbook in Virginia, marking the 12th state in which the top rated mobile and online sportsbook is available. Customers in Virginia will now be able to place bets on a number of markets across professional and collegiate sports using the DraftKings made-in-America digital sportsbook app.

A sum of 13334692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.23M shares. DraftKings Inc. shares reached a high of $53.64 and dropped to a low of $49.68 until finishing in the latest session at $51.29.

The one-year DKNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.46. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $60.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.09, while it was recorded at 52.37 for the last single week of trading, and 39.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

DKNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 40.00%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,387 million, or 46.20% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 21,715,872, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,756,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $984.3 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 11.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

300 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 25,281,812 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 25,940,954 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 131,801,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,024,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,852,519 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,967,164 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket cap of Twitter Inc. [TWTR] reaches 37.31B – now what?
Next articleAmerican Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is 18.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Companies

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell -2.41% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
DISH Network Corporation jumped around 0.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $31.56 at the close of the session, up 2.80%. The...
Read more
Companies

DA Davidson lifts Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. traded at a high on 01/27/21, posting a 10.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.23....
Read more
Companies

why Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Hyliion Holdings Corp. jumped around 2.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.43 at the close of the session, up 12.77%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.