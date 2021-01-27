Wednesday, January 27, 2021
type here...
Finance

Deutsche Bank lifts AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 1.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.01. The company report on January 25, 2021 that CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Superior safety on key secondary endpoint of atrial fibrillation.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Positive high-level results from the ELEVATE-RR Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) met the primary endpoint demonstrating non-inferior progression-free survival (PFS) for adults with previously treated, high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) compared to ibrutinib.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13734106 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AstraZeneca PLC stands at 1.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.41%.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $139.06 billion, with 2.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 13734106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $62.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.35, while it was recorded at 52.92 for the last single week of trading, and 53.56 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.35. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.85. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $14,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AstraZeneca PLC posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $22,048 million, or 16.50% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 52,093,683, which is approximately -4.493% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 51,498,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in AZN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.4 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -7.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 17,414,915 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 37,308,112 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 353,492,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,215,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,292,284 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,010,976 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleIron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] Is Currently 6.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleCinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain 22.00% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Finance

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Stock trading around $8.14 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Precigen Inc. closed the trading session at $8.14 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.12, while...
Read more
Finance

KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Berkeley Lights Inc. plunged by -$6.73 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $80.28 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] moved down -8.41: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Verastem Inc. closed the trading session at $1.96 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.94, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.