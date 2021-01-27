DermTech Inc. [DMTK] Stock trading around $39.87 per share: What’s Next?

DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ: DMTK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.68%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that DermTech Chief Scientific Officer Michael Howell Presented at Dermatology Summit 2021.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced its presentation at the 2021 Dermatology Summit virtual conference (the “Dermatology Summit”) on Jan. 8, 2021. The Dermatology Summit uniquely brings together members of the financial community and business leaders from established and emerging companies in the dermatology space to help foster investment and partnerships in the next generation of dermatology companies and products.

DermTech Chief Scientific Officer, Michael Howell, Ph.D., participated in the Dermatology Summit Precision Medicine Showcase, with a presentation titled, “Smart Sticker Enabled Precision Dermatology.” Howell provided an overview of DermTech’s melanoma test, the Pigmented Lesion Assay (“PLA”) and the company’s novel and proprietary non-invasive smart sticker platform and their use for the early detection of melanoma. Additionally, Howell presented the smart sticker as an improved approach for precision and personalized dermatology by non-invasively evaluating the heterogeneity of large populations and stratifying patients based on skin gene expression and protein profiles, identifying biomarkers of specific diseases and disease subsets, and collecting inflammatory signatures prior to and following treatments in order to predict and track responses to therapeutic intervention. Howell also highlighted the potential for DermTech’s smart sticker platform to be used to sample lesions for tests that may be developed in the future to address some of the more than 3,000 known skin diseases other than melanoma.

Over the last 12 months, DMTK stock rose by 177.26%. The one-year DermTech Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.4. The average equity rating for DMTK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $944.92 million, with 18.93 million shares outstanding and 4.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 682.99K shares, DMTK stock reached a trading volume of 1768550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DermTech Inc. [DMTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMTK shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for DermTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for DermTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DermTech Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 174.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

DMTK Stock Performance Analysis:

DermTech Inc. [DMTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, DMTK shares gained by 70.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 293.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for DermTech Inc. [DMTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.03, while it was recorded at 42.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DermTech Inc. Fundamentals:

DermTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.30.

DermTech Inc. [DMTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $407 million, or 48.00% of DMTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMTK stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,887,215, which is approximately 1.101% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,428,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.96 million in DMTK stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $48.64 million in DMTK stock with ownership of nearly 526.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ:DMTK] by around 2,052,236 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 985,878 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,160,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,198,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMTK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 370,774 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 855,216 shares during the same period.