Cowen slashes price target on NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] – find out why.

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NSTG] price plunged by -10.48 percent to reach at -$8.07. The company report on January 11, 2021 that NanoString Provides Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter and FY 2020.

– Q4 Product and Service Revenue of $35.7 Million, Including GeoMx Revenue of $12.2 million, Exceeding High End of Guidance Ranges -.

– Over 180 Cumulative GeoMx Orders as of Year End -.

A sum of 1103661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 666.13K shares. NanoString Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $78.085 and dropped to a low of $68.46 until finishing in the latest session at $68.96.

The one-year NSTG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.52. The average equity rating for NSTG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSTG shares is $68.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for NanoString Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for NanoString Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoString Technologies Inc. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42.

NSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, NSTG shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.07, while it was recorded at 74.44 for the last single week of trading, and 42.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NanoString Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.86 and a Gross Margin at +65.67. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.41.

Return on Total Capital for NSTG is now -52.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.58. Additionally, NSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] managed to generate an average of -$73,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.NanoString Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

NSTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NanoString Technologies Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 205.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSTG.

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,974 million, or 93.50% of NSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,670,349, which is approximately 0.685% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,007,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.39 million in NSTG stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $263.57 million in NSTG stock with ownership of nearly 9.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoString Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in NanoString Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NSTG] by around 4,431,277 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,996,976 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,691,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,119,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSTG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,321,495 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 338,643 shares during the same period.