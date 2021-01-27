ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock [COMS] moved up 23.29: Why It’s Important

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock [NASDAQ: COMS] jumped around 0.85 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.50 at the close of the session, up 23.29%. The company report on January 22, 2021 that COMSovereign Holding Corp. Announces Nasdaq Listing and Pricing of $16.0 Million Public Offering.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) (“ComSovereign” or “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,855,422 units consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $16,000,001 prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 578,312 units at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has received approval to list its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “COMS” and “COMSW”, respectively, with trading expected to begin on January 22, 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 72.42K shares, COMS reached a trading volume of 4043699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock [COMS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has COMS stock performed recently?

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock [COMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.62. With this latest performance, COMS shares dropped by -33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.31% in the past year of trading.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock [COMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock [COMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMS.

Insider trade positions for ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock [COMS]

0 institutional holders increased their position in ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 80,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.