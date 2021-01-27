Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Stock trading around $0.92 per share: What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] closed the trading session at $0.92 on 01/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.84, while the highest price level was $0.978. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Color Star Technology Announces Luo Dayou Concert is Now Live on the International Version of its Color World App.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company,” or “Color Star”), is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. “Godfather of Pop Music” Lou Dayou’s “Yihua Donglu Online Singing” concert, which is exclusively for Color World, has inaugurated the launch of the Company’s international version of its Color World App.

Luo Dayou, a Taiwanese singer and songwriter, is recognized as the “Godfather of Pop Music” in Greater China and is one of the most important figures in Chinese pop music and the Asia music industry. During the 1980s, Mr. Luo became one of the most influential Mandopop singer-songwriters with his melodic lyrics and love songs, and his witty representations that he infused in his most popular songs. He is recognized as a cultural icon in Asia. Through his cooperation with Color Star Technology, Luo Dayou’s harmonious music and touching songs may now be heard by audiences all over the world through the Color World App.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.97 percent and weekly performance of 15.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 13521291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.78. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 81.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.39 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6219, while it was recorded at 0.8489 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6987 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 160,631, which is approximately 317.115% of the company’s market cap and around 23.76% of the total institutional ownership; EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 139,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in CSCW stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $10000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 282,939 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 42,238 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,818 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 40,791 shares during the same period.