Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain 22.00% so far this year. What now?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] jumped around 1.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.24 at the close of the session, up 8.59%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Fathom Celebrates Black History Month With First Film Series This February.

From Groundbreaking Musical Geniuses to TV Actress Who Changed NASA, Movie-Goers Can Discover and Honor African American History Through Film.

This February, Fathom Events will launch the company’s first Black History Month film series, Fathom Events Celebrates Black History Month, in cinemas across the U.S.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock is now 22.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNK Stock saw the intraday high of $23.58 and lowest of $19.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.79, which means current price is +31.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.50M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 13589877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36.

How has CNK stock performed recently?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 36.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.07 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.36, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 13.37 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now 9.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.08. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of $8,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $2,039 million, or 98.30% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,312,944, which is approximately -0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,598,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.88 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $197.69 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly -3.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 18,141,205 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 20,240,609 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 57,605,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,987,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,818,628 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,169,451 shares during the same period.