Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] Stock trading around $2.25 per share: What’s Next?

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.44%.





Over the last 12 months, BYFC stock rose by 43.31%.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.22 million, with 27.22 million shares outstanding and 5.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 644.57K shares, BYFC stock reached a trading volume of 15800505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadway Financial Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

BYFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, BYFC shares gained by 17.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadway Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.83. Broadway Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for BYFC is now -0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.34. Additionally, BYFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] managed to generate an average of -$3,219 per employee.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.80% of BYFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 322,663, which is approximately 2.493% of the company’s market cap and around 26.33% of the total institutional ownership; EJF CAPITAL LLC, holding 200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in BYFC stocks shares; and GRACE & WHITE INC /NY, currently with $0.32 million in BYFC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadway Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC] by around 619,399 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 25,402 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 508,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,153,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYFC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 599,775 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 21,343 shares during the same period.