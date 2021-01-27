Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] is 55.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ: BOXL] jumped around 0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.38 at the close of the session, up 16.10%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Boxlight’s Clevertouch Pilot in Kentucky School District Leads to District-Wide Adoption.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, announced a successful launch of Clevertouch IMPACT Plus™ panels in Shelby County Public Schools in Kentucky, generating approximately $300,000 in revenue for Boxlight.

Shelby County School District began looking for a new education technology provider in 2019 to replace outdated interactive whiteboards and ceiling mounted projectors. The goals of the district were built around an interactive flat panel or solution that was intuitive, could help them standardize interactive tech across the district and was a value-rich solution.

Boxlight Corporation stock is now 55.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BOXL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.49 and lowest of $2.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.65, which means current price is +63.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, BOXL reached a trading volume of 12528327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]?

National Securities have made an estimate for Boxlight Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Boxlight Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxlight Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has BOXL stock performed recently?

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, BOXL shares gained by 40.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.71, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.40 and a Gross Margin at +24.32. Boxlight Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.46.

Return on Total Capital for BOXL is now -97.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -209.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -256.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.05. Additionally, BOXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] managed to generate an average of -$138,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Boxlight Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boxlight Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -93.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOXL.

Insider trade positions for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

There are presently around $10 million, or 10.90% of BOXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,967,661, which is approximately 481.136% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 798,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 million in BOXL stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $1.59 million in BOXL stock with ownership of nearly -29.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxlight Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL] by around 2,866,642 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 556,887 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 610,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,034,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 265,214 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 278,415 shares during the same period.