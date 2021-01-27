Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Is Currently 32.46 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] closed the trading session at $60.72 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.90, while the highest price level was $63.14. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Blink Charging Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock for Total Gross Proceeds of $232.1 Million.

Blink Charging Co. (the “Company” or “Blink”) (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, closed its previously announced underwritten public offering. In the offering, Blink sold 5,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $221.4 million. The underwriters also exercised their option in full to purchase an additional 260,000 shares of common stock from the Company and 550,000 shares from the chief executive and one other officer of the Company, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $10.7 million to the Company and $22.6 million to the selling stockholders. The total net proceeds to the Company, after underwriting discounts, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by the Company, were approximately $221.6 million.

Blink intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to supplement its operating cash flows to fund EV charging station deployment and finance the costs of acquiring competitive and complementary businesses, products and technologies as a part of its growth strategy, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.04 percent and weekly performance of 30.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 760.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 606.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.31M shares, BLNK reached to a volume of 36813325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 579.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 116.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

BLNK stock trade performance evaluation

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.10. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 38.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 760.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3013.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.74, while it was recorded at 48.40 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -379.53 and a Gross Margin at -240.92. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -349.69.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -85.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$144,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $276 million, or 15.00% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,879,385, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 803,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.85 million in BLNK stocks shares; and AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $28.61 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 4,632,614 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 142,930 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,256,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,031,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,831,068 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 97,196 shares during the same period.