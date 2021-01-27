Thursday, January 28, 2021
type here...
Companies

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $42

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $37.31 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.6115, while the highest price level was $38.68. The company report on January 19, 2021 that FII Institute Confirms 140 Plus Headline Speakers For Two-day FII Conference.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

– The Future Investment Initiative Institute will headline more than 140 prominent speakers next week at the Fourth Edition of FII, a multi-hub conference linking tech pioneers, investors and policy makers as they rethink the global economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Request an invitation to hear from the 60 prominent speakers who will attend in-person in Riyadh and 80 who will participate virtually during the two-day investment conference from January 27-28. Speakers will address the investment conference from hubs in New York, Paris, Beijing, Mumbai.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.44 percent and weekly performance of 4.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 141.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 58.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 133.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 9341481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 58.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.79, while it was recorded at 36.13 for the last single week of trading, and 16.75 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.38 and a Gross Margin at +20.49. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.73.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -10.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.89. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,927 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 9,881,755, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,547,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.97 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MIROVA, currently with $96.52 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 34,268,009 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,063,066 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 14,320,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,651,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,974,115 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,344 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleSoligenix Inc. [SNGX] moved down -11.89: Why It’s Important
Next articleMarket cap of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] reaches 13.27B – now what?

More articles

Companies

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Stock trading around $13.44 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on January 26, 2021 that QVC Launches on...
Read more
Companies

Citigroup slashes price target on GoPro Inc. [GPRO] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
GoPro Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Is Currently 6.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price surged by 6.96 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Hewlett Packard...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.