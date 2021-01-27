Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $42

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $37.31 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.6115, while the highest price level was $38.68. The company report on January 19, 2021 that FII Institute Confirms 140 Plus Headline Speakers For Two-day FII Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.44 percent and weekly performance of 4.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 141.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 58.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 133.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 9341481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 58.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.79, while it was recorded at 36.13 for the last single week of trading, and 16.75 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.38 and a Gross Margin at +20.49. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.73.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -10.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.89. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,927 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 9,881,755, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,547,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.97 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MIROVA, currently with $96.52 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 34,268,009 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,063,066 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 14,320,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,651,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,974,115 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,344 shares during the same period.