Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] Revenue clocked in at $4.50 million, up 10.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AWH] gained 20.75% or 1.27 points to close at $7.39 with a heavy trading volume of 1550544 shares. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. to Participate in Virtual Investor Events.

Aspira to participate in the 10th Annual LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event and Biotech Showcase™ from January 6 – 15th, 2021.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, announced management will participate in the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event taking place between January 6-8 and 11-14 and the 2021 Biotech Showcase Virtual Event taking place on January 11-15.

It opened the trading session at $6.15, the shares rose to $7.48 and dropped to $6.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AWH points out that the company has recorded 76.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1294.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 595.08K shares, AWH reached to a volume of 1550544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWH shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for AWH stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.55. With this latest performance, AWH shares gained by 16.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 859.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.50 for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -336.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.33. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -335.76.

Return on Total Capital for AWH is now -163.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -166.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -191.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.79. Additionally, AWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] managed to generate an average of -$287,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]

There are presently around $157 million, or 28.90% of AWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWH stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 8,647,774, which is approximately -15.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,978,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.35 million in AWH stocks shares; and BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP, currently with $18.91 million in AWH stock with ownership of nearly -6.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AWH] by around 4,872,914 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,076,295 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,643,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,593,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWH stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,273 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,918 shares during the same period.