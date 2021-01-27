ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] moved up 20.77: Why It’s Important

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ: ASLN] jumped around 0.43 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.50 at the close of the session, up 20.77%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that New Research Published in Toxicology in Vitro Provides Insight Into the Hepatotoxicity of DHODH Inhibitors Suggesting ASLAN003 Has the Potential to Be Best-In-Class.

— New research shows ASLAN003 to have the lowest potential for hepatotoxicity of the compounds tested despite being one of the most potent DHODH inhibitors.

— Data differentiates ASLAN003 from first generation DHODH inhibitors and other drugs in the class, supporting its potential to be best-in-class DHODH inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stock is now 36.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASLN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.55 and lowest of $2.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.50, which means current price is +38.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 328.96K shares, ASLN reached a trading volume of 3041786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 416.56.

How has ASLN stock performed recently?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.95. With this latest performance, ASLN shares gained by 29.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.47 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -751.87 and a Gross Margin at +71.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1570.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASLN is now -75.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -123.62. Additionally, ASLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -429.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASLN.

Insider trade positions for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]

Positions in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ:ASLN] by around 29,497 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 108,245 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,272,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,410,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASLN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,806 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 50,594 shares during the same period.