Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] moved up 38.51: Why It’s Important

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.49 during the day while it closed the day at $2.41. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Allied Esports Entertainment Announces the Sale of World Poker Tour® to Element Partners, LLC.

Consideration includes $68.3 million in cash plus an additional $10 million revenue share earn-out.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, and Element Partners, LLC (“Element”), a privately-held investment vehicle, announced a definitive agreement under which Element will acquire the Company’s poker-related business and assets, including the entities comprising the World Poker Tour® (“World Poker Tour,” or “WPT®”).

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 30.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AESE stock has inclined by 111.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.06% and gained 52.53% year-on date.

The market cap for AESE stock reached $82.21 million, with 29.63 million shares outstanding and 14.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, AESE reached a trading volume of 18654845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AESE shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AESE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

AESE stock trade performance evaluation

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.27. With this latest performance, AESE shares gained by 45.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.82 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.39, while it was recorded at 1.87 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AESE.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 211,604, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 43,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in AESE stocks shares; and YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $52000.0 in AESE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 257,689 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 304,036 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 207,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,411 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 293,477 shares during the same period.