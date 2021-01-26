why The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.05

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $48.94 during the day while it closed the day at $48.49. The company report on January 13, 2021 that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release.

Company Also Announces Presentation at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference.

The Coca-Cola Company announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results Feb. 10 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Coca-Cola Company stock has also loss -1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KO stock has declined by -3.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.43% and lost -11.58% year-on date.

The market cap for KO stock reached $210.36 billion, with 4.30 billion shares outstanding and 4.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.92M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 15370587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $57.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $55, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 98.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KO stock trade performance evaluation

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.51 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.32, while it was recorded at 48.67 for the last single week of trading, and 48.83 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.18 and a Gross Margin at +60.81. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.93.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 16.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 232.63. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] managed to generate an average of $103,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Coca-Cola Company posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 2.18%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $137,799 million, or 68.20% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 315,699,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.31 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.62 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 1.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,076 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 106,754,235 shares. Additionally, 1,024 investors decreased positions by around 103,934,835 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 2,631,106,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,841,795,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,940,523 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,350,222 shares during the same period.