why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.92

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $23.97 on 01/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.1214, while the highest price level was $24.19. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages.

Suspension Includes All Voyages for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises with Embarkation Dates through April 30, 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, announces an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages as the Company continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”). The suspension now includes all voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises embarking through April 30, 2021. The Company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.74 percent and weekly performance of -5.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.94M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 17224986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $22.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $17, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.13, while it was recorded at 24.81 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.06 and a Gross Margin at +33.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.39.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now 8.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.17. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of $25,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

There are presently around $3,358 million, or 47.50% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,729,591, which is approximately 3.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,320,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.23 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $205.47 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 2.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 28,838,874 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 19,398,491 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 91,849,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,087,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,874,099 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,280,841 shares during the same period.