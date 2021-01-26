why Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.25

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.63%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead.

Luminar’s technology is integrated into Mobileye’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series Solution.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, and Mobileye, an Intel company and the global leader in assisted driving technology, clarified details of the deal they announced on November 20, 2020 following nearly two years of working together at the development stage.

Over the last 12 months, LAZR stock rose by 267.16%. The one-year Luminar Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.31. The average equity rating for LAZR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.72 billion, with 218.82 million shares outstanding and 177.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.62M shares, LAZR stock reached a trading volume of 18499339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 676.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAZR in the course of the last twelve months was 117211.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

LAZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.63. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.30, while it was recorded at 33.30 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $922 million, or 11.60% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,171,476, which is approximately 940.009% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELEMENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,045,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.61 million in LAZR stocks shares; and HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $71.21 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 11,066,402 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,109,772 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,550,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,626,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,275,816 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 10,815,880 shares during the same period.