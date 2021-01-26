why JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $145.72

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $132.12 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2021 that J.P. Morgan Releases 2021 Alternatives Outlook as Investors Increasingly Turn to Alternatives in Search of Alpha, Income and Diversification.

Report Highlights Opportunities Across Hedge Funds, Private Equity, Private Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, other Real Assets and Liquid Alternatives.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

J.P. Morgan Asset Management released its third annual Global Alternatives Outlook, providing a 12-to-18 month outlook across key alternative asset classes and highlighting the views of the CEOs, CIOs and strategists from the firm’s 14 distinct alternatives investment engines.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 3.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $405.86 billion with the latest information. JPM stock price has been found in the range of $130.06 to $133.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.14M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 14102207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $145.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 448.91.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.74, while it was recorded at 134.95 for the last single week of trading, and 104.57 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.56.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.35. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $279,542 million, or 71.90% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 242,564,327, which is approximately 4.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,072,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.64 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.85 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -1.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,450 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 95,368,101 shares. Additionally, 1,248 investors decreased positions by around 104,255,463 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 1,916,196,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,115,819,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,534,073 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 7,164,897 shares during the same period.