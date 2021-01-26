why Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.94

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] traded at a low on 01/22/21, posting a -3.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.80. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Devon Energy Changes Time of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call to 10AM ET.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings conference call earlier than previously announced. The conference call will be held at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The call will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

As a reminder, the company will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and accompanying presentation will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16631548 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Devon Energy Corporation stands at 6.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.73%.

The market cap for DVN stock reached $7.03 billion, with 377.00 million shares outstanding and 277.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.26M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 16631548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $21.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has DVN stock performed recently?

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.23. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 19.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.03 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.51. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of -$45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Devon Energy Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 4.50%.

Insider trade positions for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

There are presently around $10,475 million, or 84.20% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND X, L.P. with ownership of 78,978,290, which is approximately -0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,814,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in DVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $768.21 million in DVN stock with ownership of nearly -3.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 63,225,993 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 60,337,951 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 464,899,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,463,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,589,678 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 13,284,328 shares during the same period.