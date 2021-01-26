Wall Street Analyst Upgrade LAIX Inc. [LAIX]. What else is Wall St. saying

LAIX Inc. [NYSE: LAIX] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 20.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.17. The company report on December 31, 2020 that LAIX Inc. Announces Result of Annual General Meeting.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) (“LAIX” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, announced that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held, shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution as a special resolution proposed by the Company:.

“THAT the Company’s Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association be amended and restated by the deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Sixth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, substantially in the form attached to the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated November 20, 2020 as Exhibit A.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1185991 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LAIX Inc. stands at 14.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.31%.

The market cap for LAIX stock reached $105.48 million, with 49.47 million shares outstanding and 29.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.07K shares, LAIX reached a trading volume of 1185991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LAIX Inc. [LAIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAIX shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAIX stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for LAIX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for LAIX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on LAIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LAIX Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

How has LAIX stock performed recently?

LAIX Inc. [LAIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.83. With this latest performance, LAIX shares gained by 55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.73 for LAIX Inc. [LAIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.54, while it was recorded at 1.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

LAIX Inc. [LAIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LAIX Inc. [LAIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.38 and a Gross Margin at +73.27. LAIX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.17.

Return on Total Capital for LAIX is now -1,951.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7,911.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LAIX Inc. [LAIX] managed to generate an average of -$25,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.LAIX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for LAIX Inc. [LAIX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LAIX Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAIX.

Insider trade positions for LAIX Inc. [LAIX]

Positions in LAIX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in LAIX Inc. [NYSE:LAIX] by around 28,598 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 33,171 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,061,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,123,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAIX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,598 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.