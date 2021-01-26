Wednesday, January 27, 2021
type here...
Companies

Wall Street Analyst Upgrade LAIX Inc. [LAIX]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Misty Lee

Must read

Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

LAIX Inc. [NYSE: LAIX] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 20.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.17. The company report on December 31, 2020 that LAIX Inc. Announces Result of Annual General Meeting.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) (“LAIX” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, announced that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held, shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution as a special resolution proposed by the Company:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

“THAT the Company’s Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association be amended and restated by the deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Sixth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, substantially in the form attached to the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated November 20, 2020 as Exhibit A.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1185991 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LAIX Inc. stands at 14.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.31%.

The market cap for LAIX stock reached $105.48 million, with 49.47 million shares outstanding and 29.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.07K shares, LAIX reached a trading volume of 1185991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LAIX Inc. [LAIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAIX shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAIX stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for LAIX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for LAIX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on LAIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LAIX Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

How has LAIX stock performed recently?

LAIX Inc. [LAIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.83. With this latest performance, LAIX shares gained by 55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.73 for LAIX Inc. [LAIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.54, while it was recorded at 1.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

LAIX Inc. [LAIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LAIX Inc. [LAIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.38 and a Gross Margin at +73.27. LAIX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.17.

Return on Total Capital for LAIX is now -1,951.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7,911.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LAIX Inc. [LAIX] managed to generate an average of -$25,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.LAIX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for LAIX Inc. [LAIX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LAIX Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAIX.

Insider trade positions for LAIX Inc. [LAIX]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in LAIX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in LAIX Inc. [NYSE:LAIX] by around 28,598 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 33,171 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,061,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,123,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAIX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,598 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleSypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] Is Currently 21.78 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] moved up 19.80: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell -2.41% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
DISH Network Corporation jumped around 0.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $31.56 at the close of the session, up 2.80%. The...
Read more
Companies

DA Davidson lifts Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. traded at a high on 01/27/21, posting a 10.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.23....
Read more
Companies

why Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Hyliion Holdings Corp. jumped around 2.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.43 at the close of the session, up 12.77%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.