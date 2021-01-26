Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] gained 30.15% on the last trading session, reaching $9.67 price per share at the time. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Stella Artois Suits Up With Former Giants Teammates, Eli Manning and Victor Cruz, To Recover Any Food Fumbles And Score A Winning Super Bowl LV Experience At Home.

Can’t stand the heat? The players pressure tested the best “home”-gating recipes to help you score a major touchdown in the kitchen with Stella Stadium Bites by Blue Apron.

Making a play for a gourmet game day at home? As an official sponsor of the NFL, Anheuser-Busch’s Stella Artois is reuniting former New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, and former New York Giants wide receiver, Victor Cruz, to help fans dominate their Super Bowl LV home-gate with Stella Stadium Bites. The dynamic duo will take to the field at MetLife Stadium together once more to give fans the play-by-play of four winning recipes.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. represents 15.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $164.10 million with the latest information. APRN stock price has been found in the range of $7.475 to $10.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 896.91K shares, APRN reached a trading volume of 4130065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $9.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

Trading performance analysis for APRN stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.12. With this latest performance, APRN shares gained by 49.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.72 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.77. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.43.

Return on Total Capital for APRN is now -20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.38. Additionally, APRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] managed to generate an average of -$37,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 482.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. posted -1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APRN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $40 million, or 28.70% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 614,195, which is approximately 13.073% of the company’s market cap and around 14.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 602,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.83 million in APRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.78 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 64.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,792,634 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,433,981 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 910,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,137,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,118 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,084,351 shares during the same period.