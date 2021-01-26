Wall Street Analyst Initiated Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Calyxt Inc. [NASDAQ: CLXT] jumped around 1.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.38 at the close of the session, up 18.58%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Calyxt Announces Sale of Entire 2020 Grain Production to ADM.

Total Cumulative Sales to ADM of Over 4 Million Bushels.

Agreement is Key Step in Calyxt’s Transition to Advanced Go-To-Market Strategies.

Calyxt Inc. stock is now 122.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLXT Stock saw the intraday high of $10.45 and lowest of $8.475 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.66, which means current price is +133.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 218.82K shares, CLXT reached a trading volume of 1134945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLXT shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Calyxt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Calyxt Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on CLXT stock. On May 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CLXT shares from 13 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calyxt Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has CLXT stock performed recently?

Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.66. With this latest performance, CLXT shares gained by 107.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.81 for Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 8.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -542.65 and a Gross Margin at -26.08. Calyxt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.93.

Return on Total Capital for CLXT is now -40.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.76. Additionally, CLXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] managed to generate an average of -$528,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Calyxt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calyxt Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLXT.

Insider trade positions for Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]

There are presently around $83 million, or 21.00% of CLXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLXT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,014,234, which is approximately -21.817% of the company’s market cap and around 65.30% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 1,082,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.15 million in CLXT stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $10.15 million in CLXT stock with ownership of nearly 132.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calyxt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Calyxt Inc. [NASDAQ:CLXT] by around 1,793,118 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 956,845 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,077,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,827,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLXT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 447,144 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 47,304 shares during the same period.