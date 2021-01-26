Wall Street Analyst Initiated B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. What else is Wall St. saying

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] closed the trading session at $34.03 on 01/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.10, while the highest price level was $41.66. The company report on December 23, 2020 that B&G Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in a Limited Number of Containers of Food Club Garlic Powder that Incorrectly Contain Bacon-Flavored Bits.

B&G Foods announced it is voluntarily recalling individual containers of 5.37 oz. Food Club Garlic Powder, with “best by” dates of NOV 19 22 and NOV 20 22, because they mistakenly contain bacon-flavored bits, which contain soy, an allergen undeclared on the garlic powder labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the bacon-flavored bits contained in the recalled containers. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to soy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.72 percent and weekly performance of 20.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, BGS reached to a volume of 15749592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $30.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $28 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BGS stock trade performance evaluation

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.55. With this latest performance, BGS shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.38 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.30, while it was recorded at 30.53 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.60.

Return on Total Capital for BGS is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.49. Additionally, BGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] managed to generate an average of $26,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B&G Foods Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to 16.60%.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,603 million, or 75.10% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,430,968, which is approximately -2.862% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,505,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.4 million in BGS stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $86.17 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly -16.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B&G Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 2,832,216 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 4,190,767 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 40,093,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,116,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 744,876 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 793,610 shares during the same period.