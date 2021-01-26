VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] Stock trading around $2.64 per share: What’s Next?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 58.08%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that VYNE Therapeutics Announces Contract Execution for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) and ZILXI® (minocycline) with Major Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Company.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) announced the execution of a contract with a major PBM for its novel AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4% and ZILXI® (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%. AMZEEQ, the first topical minocycline to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for any condition, is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. ZILXI is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults and is the first minocycline product of any form to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea.

The PBM under contract is one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the U.S., representing millions of covered lives.

Over the last 12 months, VYNE stock dropped by -51.82%. The average equity rating for VYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $440.80 million, with 167.74 million shares outstanding and 139.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, VYNE stock reached a trading volume of 86361718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

VYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.08. With this latest performance, VYNE shares gained by 49.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.00 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

VYNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNE.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $217 million, or 51.10% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,876,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,845,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.99 million in VYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.67 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 1.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 7,869,492 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,197,190 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 63,983,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,050,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,427,395 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,562,172 shares during the same period.