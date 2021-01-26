Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain 63.22% so far this year. What now?

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] gained 19.81% on the last trading session, reaching $14.82 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2021 that KDDI Overseas Subsidiaries Partner with Vuzix to Provide Vuzix Smart Glasses Solutions to Customers Across the Globe.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced it has partnered with KDDI overseas subsidiaries (“KDDI”, TOKYO: 9433) to provide Vuzix Smart Glasses to customers across the globe to support their COVID-19 business continuity planning efforts and increase overall productivity. KDDI, one of Asia’s largest telecommunications providers, has also begun to deploy Vuzix Smart Glasses internally to support maintenance in their telecom facilities.

KDDI provide a multitude of services, including mobile phone services, fixed-line communication, and data centers, making it an optimal one-stop solution provider for everything from network infrastructure installation to implementation and maintenance of remote work-support systems. To support customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, KDDI’s overseas branches KDDI China, KDDI Shanghai, KDDI Guangzhou, KDDI Hong Kong, KDDI Taiwan, KDDI Korea, KDDI Singapore, KDDI Malaysia, KDDI Indonesia, KDDI Philippines, KDDI Vietnam, KDDI Thailand, KDDI Australia, KDDI India, KDDI Dubai, KDDI Phnom Penh and KDDI Myanmar have all partnered with Vuzix to resell the Company’s smart glasses.

Vuzix Corporation represents 39.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $557.82 million with the latest information. VUZI stock price has been found in the range of $12.03 to $15.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, VUZI reached a trading volume of 8924494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock. On December 14, 2015, analysts increased their price target for VUZI shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for VUZI stock

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.76. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 39.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 280.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 667.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.41 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 11.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -398.26 and a Gross Margin at -102.68. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -93.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.65. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$300,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]

There are presently around $83 million, or 26.70% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,225,565, which is approximately 6.537% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,091,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.17 million in VUZI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $9.23 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 44.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 1,238,790 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 470,650 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,904,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,614,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 768,605 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 96,659 shares during the same period.