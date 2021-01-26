VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain 92.46% so far this year. What now?

VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ: VVPR] jumped around 3.98 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.86 at the close of the session, up 28.67%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that VivoPower Signs US$250m Agreement for Its Tembo Toyota Electric Vehicle Solutions.

Deal for EVs is believed to be the most valuable of its kind in Australasia to date.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company and its 51% subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”), has signed a definitive agreement with GB Auto Group Pty Limited and GB Electric Vehicles Pty Ltd (collectively, “GB Auto”), which will expand GB Auto’s position as Australia’s exclusive distributor of the Tembo electric Toyota Land Cruiser, electric Toyota Hilux, and Tembo electric vehicle conversion kits.

VivoPower International PLC stock is now 92.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VVPR Stock saw the intraday high of $19.30 and lowest of $15.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.33, which means current price is +113.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, VVPR reached a trading volume of 7559906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for VivoPower International PLC is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has VVPR stock performed recently?

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.85. With this latest performance, VVPR shares gained by 126.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 835.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1501.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.64 for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 14.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +12.44. VivoPower International PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.48.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.58. Additionally, VVPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] managed to generate an average of -$25,015 per employee.VivoPower International PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]

There are presently around $7 million, or 2.60% of VVPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 341,600, which is approximately 281.276% of the company’s market cap and around 55.75% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 61,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 million in VVPR stocks shares; and PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in VVPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ:VVPR] by around 323,137 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 11,861 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 77,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVPR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,131 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,861 shares during the same period.