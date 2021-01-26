VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] is 31.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.25%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that VistaGen Therapeutics Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced that it received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) on January 5, 2021 that VistaGen has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the Bid Price Rule) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. VistaGen is now in full compliance with all applicable listing standards, and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

Nasdaq previously notified VistaGen on January 31, 2020, that it was not in compliance with the Bid Price Rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule, VistaGen was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on January 4, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, VTGN stock rose by 220.03%. The average equity rating for VTGN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $330.91 million, with 67.08 million shares outstanding and 56.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, VTGN stock reached a trading volume of 19217323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2018, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $22, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on VTGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1103.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

VTGN Stock Performance Analysis:

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 79.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 233.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.32 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.34, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 0.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -725.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -819.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,087.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,308,222 per employee.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

VTGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTGN.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 14.20% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,945,067, which is approximately 66.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 251,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.44 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 1,147,058 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 201,033 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,038,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,386,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 212,254 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 117,288 shares during the same period.