Wednesday, January 27, 2021
type here...
Companies

Visa Inc. [V] Is Currently -0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] plunged by -$1.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $201.64 during the day while it closed the day at $200.98. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The results, along with accompanying financial information, will be released after market close and posted on the Visa Investor Relations website.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

Visa Inc. stock has also loss -0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, V stock has inclined by 1.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.99% and lost -8.12% year-on date.

The market cap for V stock reached $477.00 billion, with 1.97 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.56M shares, V reached a trading volume of 19266097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $238.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 67.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

V stock trade performance evaluation

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.58, while it was recorded at 203.16 for the last single week of trading, and 197.70 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.58 and a Gross Margin at +75.84. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.95.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.47. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $510,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Visa Inc. [V] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 12.03%.

Visa Inc. [V]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $315,927 million, or 96.10% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,246,620, which is approximately -1.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 127,409,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.61 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $15.26 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly 3.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,440 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 59,126,039 shares. Additionally, 1,110 investors decreased positions by around 60,793,753 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 1,452,014,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,571,934,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,026,345 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,079,306 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket cap of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] reaches 2.89B – now what?
Next articleWells Fargo lifts Coty Inc. [COTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Companies

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell -2.41% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
DISH Network Corporation jumped around 0.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $31.56 at the close of the session, up 2.80%. The...
Read more
Companies

DA Davidson lifts Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. traded at a high on 01/27/21, posting a 10.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.23....
Read more
Companies

why Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Hyliion Holdings Corp. jumped around 2.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.43 at the close of the session, up 12.77%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.