United States Steel Corporation [X] gain 12.76% so far this year. What now?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] price plunged by -1.66 percent to reach at -$0.32.

A sum of 15491510 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.81M shares. United States Steel Corporation shares reached a high of $19.19 and dropped to a low of $18.27 until finishing in the latest session at $18.91.

The one-year X stock forecast points to a potential downside of -39.15. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $13.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.59. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 20.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.22 and a Gross Margin at +2.01. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.87.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.77. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$22,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

X Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corporation posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,301 million, or 56.40% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,855,016, which is approximately -3.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,366,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.31 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $195.54 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 17.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 15,150,890 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 24,445,113 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 82,076,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,672,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,214,446 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 11,470,042 shares during the same period.