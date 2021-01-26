United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] Revenue clocked in at $6.10 million, up 78.16% YTD: What’s Next?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] jumped around 0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.93 at the close of the session, up 10.71%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that US Antimony Announces Drill Results of Phase I Exploration at Los Juarez.

In conjunction with the Company’s 30 November news release, US Antimony Corp. (USAC) announces that all assays have now been received for its Phase I 1100-meter reverse-circulation drill program at Los Juarez, Queretaro, Mexico. A total of 25 holes were drilled on concessions held by USAC. The Phase I Exploration Program targeted a series of coincident surface anomalies defined by past mining, geology, mineralogy, and geochemistry.

Significantly, all intercepts in jasperoid were highly anomalous geochemically. Assays result in the following conclusions:.

United States Antimony Corporation stock is now 78.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAMY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.02 and lowest of $0.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.93, which means current price is +93.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 14578962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has UAMY stock performed recently?

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.90. With this latest performance, UAMY shares gained by 113.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.01 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5135, while it was recorded at 0.8660 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4397 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.23 and a Gross Margin at -17.22. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.42.

Return on Total Capital for UAMY is now -19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.42. Additionally, UAMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] managed to generate an average of -$20,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.50% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 619,879, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in UAMY stocks shares; and HOWE & RUSLING INC, currently with $0.52 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 1,032,854 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 66,185 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,233,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,332,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 969,838 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 40,427 shares during the same period.