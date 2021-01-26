The Kroger Co. [KR] Is Currently 3.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] price surged by 3.01 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on January 23, 2021 that Kroger and Ocado Announce Location of High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s largest grocery retailer, and Ocado (LSE: OCDO), a world leader in technology for grocery ecommerce, announced Phoenix, Arizona, as the latest location for a Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC). The location confirms a previous announcement stating Kroger and Ocado would construct a CFC in the Southwest Region.

Kroger has partnered with Ocado to accelerate its ability to provide customers with anything, anytime, anywhere. The CFC model – an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities – will be used to serve customers across the region. Kroger is designing a flexible distribution network, combining disaggregated demand and the proximity of its stores and facilities that vary in design and size.

A sum of 32557576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.98M shares. The Kroger Co. shares reached a high of $37.03 and dropped to a low of $33.35 until finishing in the latest session at $34.57.

The one-year KR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.89. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $34.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on KR stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KR shares from 40 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 11.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.35 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.00, while it was recorded at 33.61 for the last single week of trading, and 33.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.20. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $3,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.04%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,441 million, or 90.60% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,905,669, which is approximately -1.829% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,850,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in KR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -1.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 56,433,205 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 45,307,498 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 547,396,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 649,137,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,600,551 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 6,864,891 shares during the same period.