The Boeing Company [BA] Stock trading around $203.36 per share: What’s Next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] plunged by -$2.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $203.80 during the day while it closed the day at $203.36. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Sikorsky-Boeing Team Reveals Advanced Assault Helicopter Designed to Revolutionize U.S. Army Capabilities.

DEFIANT X™ to compete for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft contract, a top modernization priority for the Army.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company (NYSE: LMT), and Boeing (NYSE: BA) released details of its advanced helicopter for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition, known as FLRAA. The aircraft, named DEFIANT X, will be the fastest, most maneuverable and most survivable assault helicopter in history. Combined with the team’s unsurpassed experience in mission systems, training and sustainment, it will revolutionize the way the Army meets threats in 2035 and beyond.

The Boeing Company stock has also loss -0.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has inclined by 20.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.03% and lost -5.00% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $115.68 billion, with 566.60 million shares outstanding and 563.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.61M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 14202713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $232.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $221 to $199. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $300, while UBS kept a Buy rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.13, while it was recorded at 207.75 for the last single week of trading, and 176.01 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.53 and a Gross Margin at +5.87. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -11.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.45. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$3,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Boeing Company [BA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -2.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -258.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59,051 million, or 53.00% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,591,391, which is approximately -1.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 35,141,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.15 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.15 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -7.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 741 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,633,181 shares. Additionally, 963 investors decreased positions by around 26,179,038 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 244,564,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,376,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,124,020 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 8,077,900 shares during the same period.