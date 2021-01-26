Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $3

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] price surged by 44.74 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Sphere 3D Provides RHBV Acquisition Update.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2021) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the “Company”) announced the following update of its previously announced agreement to purchase Rainmaker Holland BV (“RHBV”).

The Company and RHBV are in the process of satisfying the customary closing conditions pursuant to the Definitive Share Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”). These conditions include satisfying the corporate legal requirements for the transfer of the RHBV shares under the laws of The Netherlands and obtaining NASDAQ and other approvals as applicable. Closing will be completed following satisfaction of these conditions.

A sum of 26067306 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 491.25K shares. Sphere 3D Corp. shares reached a high of $3.41 and dropped to a low of $1.92 until finishing in the latest session at $2.75.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.85. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 70.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 248.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.07 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.72 and a Gross Margin at +14.84. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.73.

Return on Total Capital for ANY is now -361.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -388.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.60. Additionally, ANY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sphere 3D Corp. posted -28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.80% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 249,317, which is approximately 44.073% of the company’s market cap and around 13.28% of the total institutional ownership; CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 145,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in ANY stocks shares; and GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC, currently with $0.16 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 209,857 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 61,269 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 262,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 87,089 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 61,269 shares during the same period.