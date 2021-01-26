Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ] is 28.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: SPRQ] price surged by 21.34 percent to reach at $2.52. The company report on January 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE – SPRQ).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (“Spartan” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SPRQ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Spartan, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Sunlight Financial LLC (“Sunlight”), a premier U.S. residential solar financing platform, and result in Sunlight becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Spartan shareholders will retain ownership of only 26% of the combined company.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether the Spartan Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

A sum of 17674912 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 351.12K shares. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares reached a high of $16.66 and dropped to a low of $13.60 until finishing in the latest session at $14.33.

Guru’s Opinion on Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is set at 1.36

SPRQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.98.

Insight into Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Fundamentals: