Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Snap Inc. [SNAP] Is Currently -1.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] loss -1.53% on the last trading session, reaching $53.57 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call.

Snap Inc. also to Host Virtual Investor Day in February 2021.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Snap Inc. represents 1.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $81.06 billion with the latest information. SNAP stock price has been found in the range of $53.15 to $54.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.21M shares, SNAP reached a trading volume of 16206786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snap Inc. [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $49.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $40 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $57, while MoffettNathanson kept a Buy rating on SNAP stock. On December 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SNAP shares from 47 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for SNAP stock

Snap Inc. [SNAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, SNAP shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.54, while it was recorded at 52.17 for the last single week of trading, and 29.69 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snap Inc. [SNAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.48 and a Gross Margin at +43.94. Snap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNAP is now -34.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snap Inc. [SNAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.74. Additionally, SNAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snap Inc. [SNAP] managed to generate an average of -$323,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snap Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snap Inc. [SNAP]

There are presently around $37,980 million, or 61.40% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 113,646,887, which is approximately 0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 85,705,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.03 billion in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly 14.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 81,579,885 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 63,044,291 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 564,352,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 708,977,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,244,554 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 20,960,257 shares during the same period.

