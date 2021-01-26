Seaport Global Securities lifts Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sundance Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDE] gained 21.36% or 0.44 points to close at $2.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1736354 shares. The company report on July 2, 2020 that EnerCom’s 25th Anniversary of The Oil & Gas Conference® will Feature Innovative Digital Attendance.

It opened the trading session at $2.12, the shares rose to $2.74 and dropped to $2.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNDE points out that the company has recorded -16.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -150.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 185.36K shares, SNDE reached to a volume of 1736354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDE shares is $2.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Sundance Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2018, representing the official price target for Sundance Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundance Energy Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.21. With this latest performance, SNDE shares gained by 37.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.85 for Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.13% of SNDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDE stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 115,600, which is approximately 261.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 114,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in SNDE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $39000.0 in SNDE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Sundance Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDE] by around 235,246 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 694,442 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 630,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,255 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 650,578 shares during the same period.